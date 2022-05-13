The Armstrong McDonald School of Nursing at College of the Ozarks held its 13th Annual Pinning and Blessing Ceremony.
The Class of 2022 graduates, nursing faculty, and family members and guests of the graduates were able to attend in person on Friday, May 6, at 6 p.m. in Williams Memorial Chapel.
Carla Sanderson, Ph.D., RN, and provost of Chamberlain University, was the keynote speaker for the event. A reception for the graduates and their families was held afterwards.
Sixteen students received a pin, which was specifically designed to reflect the nursing program’s five main pursuits of truth, character, critical thinking, the tenets of Florence Nightingale, and creating a nourishing environment.
Nursing Program Director Janice Williams said the pinning and blessing ceremony was a way to celebrate the students.
“The purpose of the Pinning and Blessing Ceremony is to celebrate the nursing graduates’ accomplishments and commission them for future service to the profession,” Williams said. “The ceremony signifies the completion of a rigorous education process and also a farewell to faculty and friends with whom they have shared the process. The nursing pin communicates the wearer’s earned right to the title of nurse and provides a tangible link to the source of their education. It has been one symbol of our service as nurses to others for over 1,000 years.
“The nursing pin reflects the AMSON’s mission and philosophy which is a direct reflection of the College’s mission and goals. The faculty and staff, along with our community, offer our sincere congratulations for the perseverance and compassionate work of this graduating class who finished their degree and served their patients well during a pandemic. They are inheriting and contributing to a legacy of excellence.”
For more information visit www.cofo.edu.
