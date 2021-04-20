After securing reelection wins in the April 6 General Municipal Election, two aldermen in Hollister once again took the oath of office.
At the April 15, Hollister Board of Aldermen meeting both Alderman Lamar Patton and Alderman Dave Willard were sworn in for their two year terms by Hollister City Clerk Bridget Epps.
