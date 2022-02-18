A Hollister resident recently went on a cruise with his family, courtesy of a dream granted from the Sunshine Foundation.
Sunshine Foundation answers the dreams of children with life-long chronic illnesses and conditions such as: spina bifida, cerebral palsy, severe low functioning autism, down syndrome, hydrocephalus, severe epilepsy, Sickle Cell Disease, blindness, deafness, and many others, according to a press release from the organization.
Mason Elevier, 24, of Hollister, was recently granted a dream from the Sunshine Foundation for a Cruise to the Caribbean. Mason, who has down syndrome, had been on the list for a wish with the Sunshine Foundation since 2017, according to his mom Dana Elevier.
“I was trying to go through the Make a Wish Foundation and they only help kids who are terminally ill. So they had passed us the Sunshine Foundations information so we could try to go through them,” Dana told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We applied and in order to apply you have to do a lot of things. You have to go to the doctors and get a physical done and they have to do some paperwork before you can even get into the process.”
According to the Sunshine Foundation’s website, once the application process is approved, the family will receive an approval letter and the child will be placed on their waiting list. Wishes may take up to an estimated seven years from date of approval. Currently, the foundation has more than 200 wishes on their wait list.
Mason’s wish was to visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, but because his wish was taking so long to get funded the family was offered a cruise instead, according to Dana.
“After he had been on the waiting list for like six years, I was sent an email saying that, even if his wish was granted, they thought it would be a few more years before he could go and at that point he’d been waiting for so long. They had offered us a $2,000 (wish) instead of $5,000 (wish),” Dana said.
Dana explained her extended family, including her father, had gone on cruises in the past, so when the chance arose to take a cruise with Mason, they decided to take this vacation courtesy of the Sunshine Foundation.
“We had this opportunity to go on a cruise,” Dana said. “I asked my dad, ‘Hey, would you go on a cruise with us? Would you set up one?’ He said he was always willing to go on a cruise.”
Dana said she and Mason were never able to afford a trip like this and both Mason and her enjoyed the new experiences the cruise offered.
“I really get why people love cruises so much. We were afforded this, you know this possibility of us getting to go and we took it,” Dana said. “We’re appreciative. We had a great time on this trip. And we, Mason and I, because we’re so poor we would never have gotten to go on a cruise. You know, I mean, people like us don’t get to see that kind of stuff.”
Mason told Branson Tri-Lakes News his favorite parts of the cruise were the food and spending time with his family.
“The breakfast was really good,” Mason said.
“He really enjoyed being with the family,” Dana said. You know, every morning we’d wake up and we’d go to breakfast together. And then, you know, there’s all kinds of activity going on all day long.”
Dana said the trip was outside of the comfort zone for both her and Mason.
“The first couple days were hard for both of us because we were missing our dog and it was just scary being in the middle of the ocean. You just are so far away from home,” Dana said. “But once it started and the weather started getting nice. It was like ‘Oh!’ We had a balcony, which was fantastic. I mean, literally like half of the entertainment was just having this nice balcony. It was a great vacation.”
Dana said even though the cruise was an amazing trip for the family, she still hopes to one day be able to afford to take Mason to Orlando and to visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
“Mason’s turning 24 in April and I gotta find a way to take him to Harry Potter. He’s been holding on to this dream for such a long, long time,” Dana said. “Which is crazy. I think we’re gonna drive to Orlando, which is 16 hours, but I’m already planning it. I’m like if I’m in debt for a year, it’s worth it because he’s just been waiting so long.”
According to the website, the Sunshine Foundation is the original wish-granting organization in the United States, established in 1976, and continuously a top-rated charity spending over 80% of each dollar on programs benefiting children with severe special needs. Sunshine Foundation answers the dreams of children, ages three through eighteen, who have severe or profound physical/developmental/intellectual challenges or trauma from physical/sexual abuse, and whose families cannot fulfill their requests due to financial strain that the child’s illness may cause. Sunshine Foundation has spread Sunshine into the lives of more than 41,500 children throughout the United States.
For more information about the Sunshine Foundation visit sunshinefoundation.org.
