An area school honored a retired fire chief who educated students in fire safety for almost two decades.
The Hollister R-V School District presented retired Fire Chief James (Jim) Single, the Community Spotlight Award for May at their recent school board meeting, according to a press release.
Single and his crew have spent countless hours since 2003 educating Hollister students about fire safety and volunteering for various events and activities to benefit the students and families of Hollister, according to the release. According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Single considered his work with the schools and teaching children as one of the most fulfilling parts of his career.
“(When) I ran the prevention division and did the school program, that was one of the big highlights of my career,” said Single. “We taught about a 1,000 kids a year.”
According to the release, Hollister Early Childhood Center Principal Mark Waugh, states that Single’s love for Hollister and his passion for fire safety is evident through his presentations and positive interactions with the students of Hollister.
“His passion for the safety of our families and community is also evident as he educates students with ideas and resources that they can take home and share. We are very thankful for all that Chief Single has done for our district over the years. He will be greatly missed,” said Waugh in the release.
Single retired from his position as assistant chief of prevention of the Western Taney County Fire Protection District on March 1 after a lifetime spent protecting and serving his community and country, according to the release.
