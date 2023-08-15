The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is hosting a blood drive in Forsyth.
The blood drive will take place at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 10000 State Highway 76 in Forsyth, on Monday, Aug. 21, from 1 to 6 p.m.
The CBCO is joining forces with the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield to allow donors a chance to visit the zoo for its 100th birthday.
“The Dickerson Park Zoo is celebrating its 100th birthday this year,” stated a press release from the CBCO. “Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors are invited to join the party. CBCO, the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is partnering with the Dickerson Park Zoo to help boost the region’s blood supply for local patients. Go wild about saving lives and donate blood at the upcoming blood drive in Forsyth on Monday, August 21. Each donation can help save the lives of up to three people in the Ozarks.”
Successful donors will receive two free admissions to Dickerson Park Zoo, valued at $34, which are valid until July 31, 2024. Donors may also receive a limited-edition zoo-themed t-shirt, while supplies last.
To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood or by calling 417-227-5006. Photo identification is required.
Donors are encouraged to eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive.
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors provide all the blood for patients at Cox Medical Center Branson, as well as dozens of other healthcare facilities across the Ozarks.
For more information visit www.cbco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.