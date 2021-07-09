A Cedar Creek man drowned in Bull Shoals Lake on Tuesday, July 6.
Monte Hindbaugh, 62, of Cedar Creek, was spotted floating in the water by a passing vessel near the Cedar Creek leg of Bull Shoals Lake around 8:30 a.m., according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water.
The report stated Hindbaugh was pronounced deceased by Taney County Deputy Coroner Larry Summer at 10:20 a.m., near Ab Fine Road.
