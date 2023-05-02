Yearly awards were presented to staff and teachers of the Reeds Spring School District.
The Reeds Spring School District hosted its 2nd Annual Excellence Awards Banquet on Saturday, April 15. During the banquet the Teacher of the Year and Staff of the Year were named. The district named Ashley Kohl as its Teacher of the Year, and Tina Harrell as its Staff Member of the Year.
Twelve district staff members who are retiring at the end of this school year were also recognized. Judy Eye, Teresa Dahms, Rhonda Carr, Karen Murray, Melissa Locke, Janie Curtis, Matt Locke, Nick Thieman, Gene Oots, Heidi Muller, Ronda Plaster, Jill Jones and Kurt Stumpff are all retiring at the end of this school year.
The Service to Education Award was also awarded to the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce for its continual support.
Teacher of the Year Kohl is a fourth-grade teacher at Reeds Spring Elementary School.
“She is a world-class educator and deserves to be recognized for her hard work and dedication over the years,” District Literacy Specialist Alisha Cavinder told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Many of her former students come back to visit her and also request to work in her room as an A+ tutor.”
Kohl has worked at Reeds Spring Schools for 17 years. According to a press release from the school district, she is known to support her students by attending extracurricular activities on the weekends. She also saves letters she has students write to themselves in the fourth grade. She returns to them when they graduate from high school.
Staff Member of the Year Harrell is a paraprofessional at Reeds Spring Elementary School. She is the district’s translator for Spanish-speaking families.
“She is such an asset for our district to help with communication needs,” Reeds Spring Administrative Assistant Erica Linegar said.
“Tina is always willing to help in any area she is needed,” District Health Care Aide Simone Patton said. “She goes above and beyond in everything she does.”
Service to Education Award winner the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce was instrumental in helping the district pass its tax levy increase in 2021 and the no-tax-increase bond issue in 2022, states the release. TRL Chamber President and CEO Sheila Thomas also serves on the district’s Strategic Planning team, and the Chamber regularly honors teachers at its monthly luncheons.
“The fact that the Chamber endorsed the tax increase told the business community that they understand the importance of public education,” District Director of Operations Steve Verheyen said. “Without the Chamber’s support, I don’t think the measure would have passed.”
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
