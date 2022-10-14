The Hollister Tiger Band traveled to the Lake Hamilton Power Band Classic on Saturday, Oct. 8, placing 1st in class. The band, color guard, and percussion each received Division 1 ratings.
Additionally, the Tiger band swept the caption awards including outstanding music, visual, general effect, guard, and percussion.
Band Director Nathan Spurling said it was a long way to Lake Hamilton, but worth it.
“A great contest, we made some new friends and the band was incredible!” Spurling said.
The band will compete in the Bands of America Super Regional in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 15, for the Power Band Classic.
