A three-time convicted sex offender from Branson has been sentenced to federal prison for a child pornography conviction.
Andrew David Ferrill, 35, will spend 12 years in federal prison without parole, followed by 20 years on supervised release following his prison term.
On Aug. 10, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence Ferrill shared with his parents. They found an iPad which Ferrill admitted to investigators he used to upload an image of child pornography to the internet on the Kik application. He first deleted the Kik app and attempted to destroy the iPad, when he heard police arrive at the door and speak to his mother about the search warrant.
In Feb. 2010, Ferrill was convicted in a general court martial while a part of the Marine Corps for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecent acts with a 14-year-old vicitim, along with the production, receipt, and possession of child pornography. He was convicted in Taney County in 2018 for sexual abuse of a co-worker and is still on probation from the state in regards to that conviction.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security and the South Central Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.
