Eleven people were injured when a shuttle bus and a car collided 6 miles south of Hollister in the early morning hours of Monday.
At 12:25 a.m. on June 21, a 2015 Star Shuttle heading eastbound, driven by James Ray, 78, of Holiday Hills, Arkansas, was hit by a 2000 Ford Mustang heading westbound, driven by Nicholas Simons, 19, of Ridgedale. Simmons failed to yield and struck the shuttle while it was turning onto Missouri Highway 86, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Nine passengers of the shuttle bus were injured, according to the report. Seven — Jorge Esparza, 26; Rolan Medina, 23; Nigel Griffiths, 26; Richard Francis, 29; Albert Livingston, 47; Runny Lively, 53; Elvis Moodie, 54; all of Branson — sustained minor injuries in the accident and were transported to Cox Medical Center in Branson.
Two passengers — Javid Harris, 30, and Rasheda Grants, 32 — of the shuttle were transported to CoxHealth Medical Center South in Springfield for moderate injuries.
Both drivers sustained minor injuries, according to the report. Simons was transported to Cox Medical Center in Branson by a private vehicle, and Ray did not seek medical treatment.
