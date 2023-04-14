Branson students excelled at the 39th Annual Children’s Art Show held at the Table Rock Art Gallery.
The show featured student artwork from grades first through sixth and included 11 schools across Stone and Taney counties. Branson schools have been participating for over the last 15 years in the event.
“It is a great opportunity for the students to go and see their artwork displayed, along with others in a local art gallery,” Cedar Ridge Elementary Art Teacher Jennifer Rice said.
Only one artist from each grade level is chosen based on criteria from the Table Rock Art Gallery focused on creativity and inspiration.
“[The show] gives them an enlarged perspective of different ideas from their peers, along with practicing social behaviors while being in a formal place,” Rice said.
The gallery professionally matted the pieces and gave each student a certificate and ribbon for their work. Families then came and toured the gallery to see the student works.
