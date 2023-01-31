Hollister City Hall.jpg

Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss releases Top 5 List for January.

 Branson Tri-Lakes News File Photo

Hollister city officials want to keep the local community in the loop by giving the public a monthly update on the various aspects of city happenings.

Each month, Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss will release a “Top 5 Things to Know” list with information ranging from finances to construction projects and everything in-between. The list will feature categories including city finances, what is being built, infrastructure, current topics of interest and what is next.

The Top 5 Things to Know list for January included the following information.

 

City Finances

January Revenue: 

Projected: $728,520 

Actual: $827,318 

 

January Balances: 

Total $4,289,693 

Unrestricted $3,423,012 

Reserves $1,741,522 

 

Budget: The 2023-2024 Annual Operating Budget is being prepared for an April 1 start date. 

 

What is Being Built

Commercial: 

Mr. Josh Gillespie’s studio on Downing Street 

The Hollister Wash Co. car wash (partially open)

The new laundromat in the SouthTowne Shopping Center 

 

Residential: 14 new homes are permitted or under construction.

 

Water, Sewer and Streets 

Birch Street has Curb, Gutter, and Drop Boxes 

 

Current Topics of Interest 

Police: The Department is getting new replacement uniforms.

Yacht Club: There are 2 remaining residents to relocate. 

Public Works: Has taken delivery of a new CAT backhoe with rock hammer.

City Hall: The finance office and the utility section both received new high-capacity printers.

 

What is Next 

 

Street ditch construction: 

Presbyterian Street at Westminster drainage improvements will consist of curb, gutter and stormwater drop box additions. 

 

Sidewalk: 

New sidewalk is coming along Birch Street.

For more information regarding information listed, visit www.cityofhollister.com.

