Hollister city officials want to keep the local community in the loop by giving the public a monthly update on the various aspects of city happenings.
Each month, Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss will release a “Top 5 Things to Know” list with information ranging from finances to construction projects and everything in-between. The list will feature categories including city finances, what is being built, infrastructure, current topics of interest and what is next.
The Top 5 Things to Know list for January included the following information.
City Finances
January Revenue:
Projected: $728,520
Actual: $827,318
January Balances:
Total $4,289,693
Unrestricted $3,423,012
Reserves $1,741,522
Budget: The 2023-2024 Annual Operating Budget is being prepared for an April 1 start date.
What is Being Built
Commercial:
Mr. Josh Gillespie’s studio on Downing Street
The Hollister Wash Co. car wash (partially open)
The new laundromat in the SouthTowne Shopping Center
Residential: 14 new homes are permitted or under construction.
Water, Sewer and Streets
Birch Street has Curb, Gutter, and Drop Boxes
Current Topics of Interest
Police: The Department is getting new replacement uniforms.
Yacht Club: There are 2 remaining residents to relocate.
Public Works: Has taken delivery of a new CAT backhoe with rock hammer.
City Hall: The finance office and the utility section both received new high-capacity printers.
What is Next
Street ditch construction:
Presbyterian Street at Westminster drainage improvements will consist of curb, gutter and stormwater drop box additions.
Sidewalk:
New sidewalk is coming along Birch Street.
For more information regarding information listed, visit www.cityofhollister.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.