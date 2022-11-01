A local man took his genealogy research and delved deep into a historic moment in Taney County to write a book exploring an infamous murder and trial.
Author Randy Pace said as he was doing research on his maternal family tree, the Meadows family of Taney County, he uncovered the truth of a feud, which has since become legend. He has since published a comprehensive book on the events of the feud titled, ‘Blood Feud on Bull Creek: The True and Complete Story of the Meadows-Bilyeu Feud and Events Leading Up to and After the Battle’.
Between the years of 1898 to 1901 the Meadows and Bilyeu families, who lived on Bull Creek near the Taney County / Christian County line, captured newspaper headlines around the country. In November 1898, the violent feud between these families culminated in the killing of Steve Bilyeu and two of his sons by Bud Meadows and his cohorts.
Pace said he was doing genealogy work when he began researching the feud.
“I’m 63. So I’m getting up there but I’ve been doing genealogy for quite a while,” Pace said. “It really kind of started as a genealogy project to find the documentation of things my grandfather and others have written. They wrote about the feud, they didn’t really have any evidence of what really happened but they wrote about the family tales, and we all know how that works. So I kind of wanted to try to find as many facts about it as I could. I found it interesting.”
Pace said he had been told the story of the feud from his family’s perspective since he was young.
“I found it interesting as a kid and others told us stories about the Bilyeu feud,” Pace said. “I found it interesting. And so I wanted to try to start collecting the documentation, all the newspaper articles at the time and any facts I could find. There were three people were killed. You know, it was described to me as this issue with a fence that separated the land between the two families.”
Pace said he really got involved with researching and writing the true account of the feud during COVID-19 shut down.
“I started looking at it, and I started getting evidence, the trial, transcripts, things like that. There was a lot more to it than we had been told. Things had been boiling for a while. It involved other family members and dealings with land,” Pace said. “Other families (in the area) got into it and were trying to swindle the other out of their land and things. The Meadows supported some families and so that kind of boiled up and the Bilyeus got involved. So there was a lot more to it than just the fence, like most people think.”
Pace said he took the interest to a research level and even reached out to the Missouri Court system to find original evidence from the murder arrest and trial.
“I was very interested in learning the truth and then again when COVID happened I started writing. I didn’t know if I was gonna make it a book or not, but I want to write about it. And so that’s what I kind of did. Where I really hit the jackpot was the information I got about the case from the courts. The murder trial went to the Missouri Supreme Court and I wanted to get the paperwork disposition of what happened when the case was before the court. I got a hold of the Missouri Supreme Court State Archives and requested the paperwork. When they found it they called me back and they said, ‘Well, we found paperwork.’”
Pace said he expected a few pages from the courts to look at but was not expecting the amount of information he was about to receive.
“The archives people said it was going to be a couple hundred dollars for the paperwork. I was shocked and asked why it was so much for a couple of pages of documents,” Pace said. “That is when they told me it’s 547 pages of court documents and transcripts. So I of course paid for them and have over 500 pages of original trial transcripts of the entire trials, and they’ve never been opened before.”
Pace said others who had written about the feud had used personal or family accounts or from the grand jury trial, where the defense could not present any evidence. Pace said in all his years researching he had not found one retelling of the true and complete story of this infamous feud and murder in the heart of the Ozarks. Pace made it his mission to give the families and the area the full and untarnished truth.
“I got it really broken open when I got these entire trial transcripts because it’s amazing how many people testified,” Pace said. “It was in the newspapers, literally overseas. It was in newspapers from coast to coast. In the media, the people are hungry, because they just got done with the Baldknobbers and I guess people wanted to know more about the Ozarks, so people were kind of hungry for that kind of thing. And then when the Meadows/Bilyeu Feud came out, it was much like the Hatfields and McCoys of the Ozarks. There was this big story.”
Pace begins his book in 1884 and tells of the hardship of those who settled in the area. The synopsis of his book reads:
“Theirs was a tough life of arduous farming and isolation in the Bull Creek region on the border of Christian and Taney counties in Missouri. Cut off from much of the outside world, these were some of the first settlers of the area and became well-established landowners who intermarried and worked closely with one another. It was the time of the infamous vigilante night riders known as the Bald Knobbers, of which some of their members would play key roles in the feud trials.
But then came the first in a series of violent, interconnected acts, and the viciousness became increasingly personal. By the time the violence culminated with the last murder in 1917, six people were dead and several more wounded. The resulting trials became a national spectacle and spawned legal battles that resulted in two Missouri Supreme Court decisions, a governor’s pardon, and a change in state laws.
Filled with betrayal, a brutal bombing, bullying, murders, spectacular court trials, and acts of revenge, Blood Feud on Bull Creek is much more than the riveting account of feuding between Ozarks families struggling to survive. In it, we see reflections of our own family bonds and loyalties and the lengths to which we might go in order to defend our own honor.”
Pace said being a Meadows on his mother’s side, he was very aware and conscious of not writing in a bias.
“Being a Meadows I was very, very sensitive to the fact about not making it biased on one side or the other,” Pace said. “Part of my rules when writing it was first off, I’m blocking out all the stories. I just didn’t want some of the things to sway the story. I can use it as a look into things and try and prove it false or true but for the most part I certainly didn’t want to put in stories. I wanted to try and keep it as evidence-based as possible.”
Pace said he has received feedback from descendants of both families which is positive.
“I wanted to document everything very, very, very well. So that’s one of the biggest feedback that I’ve gotten, is how it tells the story without bias,” Pace said. “I’m really kind of proud of that. But I think the test was given to the book at the Christian County Historical Society back in July, when I made a presentation. There was an incredible amount of Bilyeus and Meadows there and so I thought that was the audience that I was most worried about. Not one person said anything contradictory. In fact all thanked me for finally setting the record straight. It was such a relief. It was such a good time.”
Pace said one unique aspect of writing the book was learning how our legal system has changed since the early 1900s.
“There was such a different time with Missouri law then. One of the things that is kind of disturbing in the book is the way they did some ballistics testing…the way the jurors asked questions and there was even one of the lawyers who actually wore one of the Bilyeu victim’s clothes into the courtroom with the bullet holes in them.”
According to Pace, he will be speaking at the Branson Centennial Museum in November to talk about his book and the true story behind this legendary feud.
The book is available for purchase on Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.