The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is hosting an event on Saturday, Dec. 11 to create holiday crafts from nature items.
The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the community to come out to a “Nature Arts: Nature Ornaments” program , where participants will learn how to transform pine cones, twigs, and other items from nature into holiday ornaments, according to a press release from the MDC.
No registration is required for this free event, which will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon. It is open to holiday decorating enthusiasts of all ages. Staff and volunteers will show how items from nature can be crafted into eye-catching ornaments for Christmas trees, windows, and other parts of the house. COVID-19 procedures will be in place for this event.
For more information about this program visit mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/181332 or call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.
