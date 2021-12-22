The Reeds Spring High School Speech Coach receives an award in excellence.
Reeds Spring High School’s Speech Coach Loran Polson was awarded the Donus D. Roberts Coaching Excellence Award from the National Speech & Debate Association’s Honor Society.
According to a press release from Reeds Spring School District, in her career as a speech coach Polson has earned 10,000 coaching points.
Coaches earn one point for every merit point earned by their students through competition, service, and leadership activities.
Each point represents hours of practice, revision, and growth.
Polson will also be recognized in the National Speech & Debate Association’s Rostrum magazine.
