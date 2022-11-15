The city of Forsyth is now depending on support from Taney County Sheriff’s Department to help keep its citizens safe following the resignation of several of their officers.
Forsyth City Clerk Cheyenne Beasley confirmed the Forsyth Police department is short staffed.
“We have two officers; Michele Rackley and Randy Beaudin at this time,” Beasley said in an email. “The officers that have resigned are as Chief David Forest on October 14, 2022, Officer Joe Laughter on October 15, 2022 and Officer Randy Beaudin on November 8, 2022.”
The resignation letters are closed personnel records and can not be released to the public, according to Beasley.
“We have not hired any officers at this time but are advertising for the position of police chief and police officers,” Beasley said.
Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty said the city has requested help from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, which is headquartered in Forsyth, while they try to fill the positions needed.
“We did lose several officers, so we had an emergency meeting (with the Board of Aldermen) to raise the pay, but it was already after most had resigned for better paying positions,” Dougherty told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We have some applications, so we will start to rebuild the police department and raising the pay has helped. In the meantime, we are no different than any other city in Taney County, we will depend on the sheriff’s department to assist us until the positions can be filled. I have complete faith in the Taney County Sheriff’s Office to support us while we rebuild our police department.”
Forsyth Ward I Alderman Dustin Krob told Branson Tri-Lakes News the city is currently looking for qualified officers to fill the open positions.
“From the letters that came in, they were leaving for more pay. We had an emergency meeting to address this issue and stop the bleeding from this department. It was true that we were the lowest paid in the area,” Krob said. “We have approved a starting pay raise to $19.50. We have also discussed the options of paying more if they are retired military and carry VA benefits. We currently have an opening for chief, and openings for patrol. Any person passing a background check and their resume checks out will be given an interview as we look to rebuild our department. I would like to thank Sheriff Daniels and his officers for helping us during this time. Their help is truly appreciated.”
Krob said he was grateful for the leadership of resigned Police Chief David Forrest.
“I would also like to thank Chief Forrest as he was instrumental in preparing the new chief with what they would need to have a successful department with new radios, new Duty Line Gear,” Krob said. “In the past the police department was neglected, and I intend to change that. The new chief will be given complete oversight of their department, with full support from the sitting alderman.”
Ward I Alderman Dennis Winzenried said his hope is the raise in pay will allow the city to get trained officers in the city who wish to build a life in Forsyth.
“What we’re addressing is how we have been a revolving door in the past with our police department,” Winzenried said. “We have found when we get done training, officers would leave for better pay. With the emergency meeting to raise pay and become more competitive, we hope to close the revolving door. We hope to get trained officers into the force who will want to stay and become part of the community.”
Applications can be found on the city’s website at forsythmo.gov under the ‘News and Events’ tab. For more information call Forsyth City Hall at 417-546-4763.
