Three residents of Rockaway Beach were all seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Thursday, May 11, one tenth of a mile from Bull Creek in Taney County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported George Loving, 55, of Rockaway Beach was traveling east on Highway F, when his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center line and struck an oncoming westbound 2018 GMC Sierra, driven by Hubert Puckett, 79, of Rockaway Beach.
In addition to the MSHP, Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to the scene just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.
“We were dispatched to a vehicle accident on Highway F involving two vehicles, one of them on fire and the other one with people trapped,” a statement from their Facebook read. “Upon arrival one pick up truck was on fire and there were still people in the other vehicle and bystanders were getting those people out of the other pickup, so there was actually nobody trapped. Engine 73’s crew extinguished the vehicle fire and engine 23’s crew assisted with patient care.”
Loving, Puckett and a passenger in Puckett’s vehicle, Sharon Pucket, 80, of Rockaway Beach, were all transported by Taney County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for treatment for their respective serious injuries. All three of the injured individuals were wearing their seat belts, according to the online crash report.
WTCFP additionally reported the road was closed for quite some time to clean up the road from the accident.
