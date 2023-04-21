A teenager from Powersite was killed in a single vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Friday, April 21, in Kirbyville.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported an unnamed female, 16, was traveling west on Missouri 76 at 1 a.m., when her 2012 GMC Terrain crossed the center of the road and the driver overcorrected. The vehicle then began skidding, ran off the right side of the road, impacted a guy wire, overturned and came to a rest on it’s top.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene at 1:40 a.m. by Taney County Coroner Kent Vanderpool. She was transported to Cremations of the Ozarks. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the online crash report.
Troop D of the MSHP reported this incident as their 29th vehicle crash fatality for 2023.
