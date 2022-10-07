Hollister High School’s marching band continues to excel in competitions, adding more accolades to their collection during the first weekend of October.
The band took first place in the Maroon Division at Missouri State University’s Ozarko Marching Competition, held on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Springfield.
During the preliminary competition, the marching band won caption awards for outstanding visual effect, general effect, color guard and soloist Hailey Greene on soprano saxophone.
In the finals competition, the band placed 2nd and won the caption awards for outstanding music, visual effect, and color guard.
The band travels to Lake Hamilton, Arkansas today, Saturday, Oct. 8 for the Power Band Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.