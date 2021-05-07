A new business is in downtown Branson that can satisfy all of your antique cravings.
Vintage Vault & Mercantile, located at 204 Veterans Blvd., has ‘a wide variety of everything.’
What started off as a collection, turned into the start of so much more.
“Really the way that Vintage Vault came around is, I’m an avid collector. I have been an antique collector for most of my life,” said Owner Susan Halfacre Bramsch. “All of my immediate family is now deceased and I inherited all their antique collections. The catapult for starting the store is my son, about a year ago said, ‘Mom, no offense, but I don’t want any of your stuff. I don’t want your antiques.’ It’s a new generation, some folks don’t care for (antique collections), and my son was one of them. He lived a very simple life and had no desire to inherit my antiques.
“My friend Tammy and I, we did a lot of shopping, our houses were getting full and we were like, ‘Okay, what do we do with all this stuff?’ She has two children. I had my son who’s passed away, and we were just like, ‘No one wants our stuff.’ My son Jonathon was kind of the catapult to get this all started.”
Vintage Vault & Mercantile doesn’t just have antiques. They also have new things, so there’s a little something for everyone. Their mantra is to ‘reclaim, restore, repurpose.’
“Because we’re a home decor store as well we have a lot of new things. We try to provide a wide variety of things that you, as a shopper, would be interested in,” said Bramsch. “We have noticed, just by being in this location, there’s a lot of tourism that walk downtown, and so we just feel like this gives them one more place that they can find unique items to take home with them.
“The reason we added the word ‘mercantile’ is because the word mercantile, No.1 is an old word, but it also means ‘general merchandise’, because I don’t want people to be misled that we’re all vintage with the name Vintage Vault. We do have a lot of new stuff and a lot of things that look old, like some of our candles, some of our soda pop and some of our hand lotions and soaps, etc. They look vintage but they’re new products.”
The store is now officially open. Their hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. As well as Sunday from 12 till 6 p.m. They are closed on Monday and Tuesday.
“We want to provide a unique product that is not easily found, because we dig wide and deep, as they say,” said Bramsch. “We travel quite a distance to find unique items and bring them back to Branson so that we can provide a unique product for tourism.”
Vintage Vault also wanted to give some local artists a place to showcase their work for everyone to enjoy.
“I started talking to my friends who are very creative and they didn’t have an outlet (to showcase and sell their work), except Itsy or Ebay and they have to pay for shipping. So, they wanted just a little place to be able to showcase their artwork,” said Bramsch. “We have some very talented people.
“It’s just as important to us that we have local artists that are always creating a product you can’t buy in a store, retail wise. And you can count on coming in here and buying from a local artist, that No.1, it provides livelihood for their families, as well as it gives them a chance to showcase their talent. Those two things are important to us.”
On top of showcasing works of art on a daily basis, Vintage Vault is happy that, in the process, they got to help preserve some downtown history.
“It was important for us to restore the building, bring it back to its grandeur and make it even better if we could. We feel like we’ve done that. It really is a beautiful piece of architectural art,” said Bramsch. “It truly is a work of art. Art is very important for our lifestyle; there’s time we don’t realize the art everywhere. When you remove such a beautiful architecture art, it’s a disservice to the building. And this building served a lot of important purposes.
“It also gives us a venue to have another, beautiful shop and attraction in downtown Branson, cause that’s really important to us. To keep and continue to contribute so downtown Branson will continue to thrive.”
However, that’s not all there is to know about Vintage Vault.
“This building originally was two buildings conjoined and the last few years it was kind of opened up into one business,” said Bramsch. “My contractor, Semper Fi, his name is Brian Johnson. His group has once again separated these two buildings. The left side will be the Vintage Vault and the right side will be my real estate office; I’m a full-time realtor. We will start construction on that hopefully in a couple weeks.”
Visit ‘Vintage Vault & Mercantile’ on Facebook to stay up to date.
