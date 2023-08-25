The Southern Missouri Arts Connection will feature the “Strange as Ever” solo exhibit from Friday, Sept. 1, to Saturday, Sept. 30.
The exhibit, showcased at the SMAC Art Center at 7 Downing Street in Hollister, will present the work of local up and coming artist Olivia Stephens. Stephens has been SMAC’s Artist in Residence for the past year; a position made possible through grants from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Springfield Regional Arts Council.
An opening night reception for the exhibit will take place on Friday, Sept. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. Coffee will be available at the Vintage Paris kiosk inside the center, as well as other snacks and refreshments. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.
Stephens said the theme of her show is about finding her passion again, after she experienced post-graduate burnout after completing her Fine Arts degree at College of the Ozarks.
“It’s a love letter to my little me who used to get up on Saturday mornings to create art,” Stephens said. “It’s a love letter to the future me, who is working hard to keep art always in her life.”
The “love letters” are the culmination of work Stephens created during her residency, which ends on Aug. 31.
During exhibits each month, SMAC highlights one of the many local non-profit organizations that serves the area. This month SMAC is drawing attention to Faith Community Health, a Christian faith-based charitable clinic which offers income-based health services in the Branson area.
For more information about Stephens’ “Strange as Ever” exhibit or the Southern Missouri Arts Connection, visit www.smac-art.org.
