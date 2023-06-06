(Editor’s Note: The “Looking Back” stories are published just as they were in the original printing. Because of this, there will, at times, be grammatical and punctuation errors. For the sake of preservation, Branson Tri-Lakes News has opted to leave it as is.)
Branson Beacon
Thursday, June 9, 1983
Dedication ceremony to be held Saturday June 11, 1983
The city with Ozark pride is showing its true colors as it officially opens the doors of the new Municipal Building this week. The public is invited to an open house and dedication ceremonies on Saturday, June 11. Numerous area and state dignitaries have been invited to attend.
Rosemary Maric, one of the committee members organizing the open house, says guided tours will be offered between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The dedication ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. She says a welcome to Branson booklet will be distributed.
Mayor James Martin will kick the ceremony off with welcoming remarks, Dr. M. Graham Clark will give the invocation and the former mayor Royce Helwig will deliver the dedication speech.
The city’s new fire truck and new street sweeper will be on display in the parking lot and refreshments, courtesy of many area businesses, will be served.
History of the new building
The city of Branson took a positive step forward in early 1980 when it purchased the old Bonsteel Lumber site for the future home of the city administrative offices. The purchase price was $200,000 and from there plans were made to construct a new city hall and public works facility.
In February, 1981, the city council established a building committee to consult with Pellham-Phillips Architects of Springfield, MO on the design of the new facilities. Those serving on the committee included Tom Duston and Anne Cox, both council members, Foster Plummer, Mid Harris and Leo Endicott. For month, the committee and the architects studied the needs of the city and numerous design proposals. A brick two level, 16,000 square foot structure was ultimately chosen.
The next step was the bond election and in June, 1981, the Branson voters approved a General Obligation Bond of $1,235,000 for construction of the needed facilities. The issue received seventy percent approval.
City Administrator John Gallagher says one of the unique aspects of the building is how the bond issue will be retired. A General Obligation Bond issue allows the city to tax its residents. If Branson were to tax the residents to pay for the new building, the current tax rate would be doubled. Instead, Gallagher says, the council is using the revenue obtained from the leasing of the old airport property to pay for the 15 year bond issue. Currently lessees include White Water, Hee Haw, Roy Clark’s Dinner Theatre and Track III. The property is anticipated to produce $250,000 per year in revenue that will more than offset the $175,000 average annual bond payment, according to Gallagher.
The architects prepared final design blueprints and bids for the job were let in November, 1981, with Snyder Brothers Construction of Joplin, MO being awarded the contract. Before the construction phase was begun, the Board of Aldermen decided that a public works facility should not be constructed at the same site. Consequently an additional public works garage was built at the waste water treatment plant. Public work vehicles and equipment are stored there.
Ground breaking for the new Municipal Building began in January, 1982 with the majority of the construction completed by March, 1983. Local government officials and the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce occupied the building in early April.
The interior decorating of the new $1.2 million facility was given as much attention as the design and structural plans. Anne Cox headed the committee who was responsible for coordinating the decorating themes and furniture selection in which quality was the first consideration.
Your Municipal Building
For the first time in nearly fifty years, Branson city government officials have moved into new quarters. The new Municipal Building, which dominates the corner of Maddux and Commercial in downtown Branson, replaces the former city offices at 114 W. Pacific. That building was constructed as a W.P.A. (Works Progress Administration) project in the mid 1930’s.
The new facility houses the city administrative offices and police department and leases space to the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and state Board of Probation and Parole.
The two level 16,000 square foot building has several innovative features that were designed to be cost and energy efficient. The structure is a combination of steel, concrete and brick. City officials say this fire-proof design has significantly reduced insurance rates. Incorporated into the design of the building was a solar water heating system. Plans also call for water to operate the heating and air conditioning systems through solar facilities which will be installed when the technology becomes more economical.
Another design feature new to the city water customers is the availability of a drop box for bills. It is located next to the water department office on the upper level.
Also on the upper level is the council chambers, which features a crescent shaped council table complete with individual recorder microphones. The public seating area has room for 60 citizens. Adjacent to the chamber is a conference room, soon to include a library of city ordinances and state statues available for public use.
The offices of mayor, city administrator, building inspector, city clerk and public works director are also included on the upper level as is the probation and parole office.
The police department and jail are on the lower level of the new building. The jail has space for 14 persons and features a modern emergency communications system. Next to the police is the municipal courtroom presided over on a weekly basis by Municipal Judge Don Blazek. The city recreation department is also on this level along with a large community room complete with modern kitchen facilities that is available for public use. It accommodates 60 people and may be reserved for a nominal fee.
The Chamber of Commerce offices, also located on the lower level, are accessible to all tourists that require information about the community.
Outside the Municipal Building, a fountain, a new Branson city flag, a well-lighted parking lot and seasonal flowering trees enhance the overall design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.