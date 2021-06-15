The city of Branson’s “Service and Excellence” Employee of the Month award recognizes employees who have gone above and beyond and whose performance exemplifies the city of Branson’s values.
The award for June 2021 was awarded to Tammy Jones, the Branson Police Department’s property and evidence manager.
According to the staff report provided by the city of Branson, Jones recently completed a multi-year goal of reaching a one-to-one intake/outake ratio in her evidence storage facilities.
This is a first for the Branson Police Evidence Unit. According to the report, many evidence rooms and organizations never achieve this level of efficiency, which demonstrates Jones’ dedication and willingness to do what it takes to reach her goals.
This commitment has consumed hundreds of hours of Jones’ time, even though it is only a small part of her overall responsibilities. All of this work thoroughly demonstrates her stewardship, excellence and dedication to sustainability, the report states.
Jones was awarded the June 2021 Employee of the Month award by Alderman Jamie Whiteis at the June 8 Branson Board of Aldermen meeting.
