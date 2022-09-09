C of O recently awarded Dr. Christy Patrick, Associate Professor of Education, the C of O New Faculty Member Five-Fold Mission Award for 2022.
The C of O New Faculty Member Five-Fold Mission Award is given to a new faculty member who has worked six years or less, and whom students and co-workers recognize as best embodying the college’s academic, vocational, Christian, patriotic, and cultural goals.
Patrick has served as an Assistant Professor of Education at College of the Ozarks since 2018. Her degrees include a Master of Arts from Missouri State University and an Ed.D. in Instructional Leadership from Lindenwood University. Patrick applies more than 20 years of experience as a classroom teacher, with varied experiences in kindergarten, third grade, sixth grade, and junior high science. She also assists in teaching Base Camp to the upcoming College of the Ozarks freshmen every fall.
For more information visit www.cofo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.