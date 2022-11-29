A Stone County adventure experience business gives local firefighters a unique training opportunity.
The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District and Rescue Team have partnered with Adventure Cave Tours for training in caves, while giving the business a chance to have firefighters and rescuers to evaluate tour safety protocols. The Stone County Fire Department and Rescue Team participated in training on Sunday, Oct. 16, to make sure Adventure Cave Tours, located at 423 Fairy Cave Lane, is as safe as possible.
“I am grateful for the time they spent explaining protocols and procedures, so we can keep our guests and staff safe,” Adventure Cave Tours Manager John LaRance said.
During this event the Rescue Team went over Adventure Cave Tours safety procedures. The Rescue Team gave some great ideas on how to improve implements in the safety plan.
“We got to see improvements in their emergency gear, so that our staff can know what to expect,” Adventure Cave Tour owner Bruce Herschend said.
Many of the Rescue Team had been in the wild caves before they were opened for guided cave tours. Adventure Cave Tours is just one of many caves across the country that hosts these missions to keep safety procedures up to date. During the training and safety evaluation the firefighters got to fully experience the muddy and fun challenges which the Adventure Cave Tours are known for.
At Adventure Cave Tours guests can choose between tours, which are two or four hours long. Each tour guest has the following gear included; helmets, lights, gloves, water and snacks. The four hour tour includes four caves and costs $139 a person. The two hour tour includes two caves and costs $89 a person. Discounts are available for Stone and Taney County residents.
Adventure Cave Tours is open Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations can be made at adventurecave.com or by calling 417-294-5516.
