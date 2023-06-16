A School of the Ozarks faculty member has been awarded the Christian Teacher of the Year award from the Herzog Foundation.
Associate Professor of Christian Worldview Kyle Rapinchuk recently received the award as part of the Herzog Foundation’s Excellence in Christian Education award series.
Dean of School of the Ozarks Brad Dolloff spoke of the honor Rapinchuk received, calling it a blessing.
“As a laboratory school that seeks to be a model to other Christian institutions, it is a blessing for one of our teachers to be recognized as one of 12 teachers in the entire nation as a leader in Christ-centered education,” Dolloff said. “It is nice when others recognize the valuable calling of our teachers and school. Dr. Rapinchuk is known by students and teachers alike as one of the most challenging, yet most loved educators at S of O.”
Rapinchuk referred to the honor as an encouragement.
“It is a great honor to be recognized among so many great educators for the work I’ve done at School of the Ozarks,” Rapinchuk said. “Personally, I am encouraged in receiving this award as it suggests that others see and value the work that I do each day to be the best teacher I can be for my students.”
Each awardee will receive a monetary gift and a trip to Washington, D.C. for the Herzog Foundation’s Teacher of the Year Awards Gala in September. The Stanley M. Herzog Charitable Foundation’s mission is to catalyze and accelerate the development of quality Christ-centered K-12 education so that families and culture flourish.
“Kyle seeks to develop citizens of Christlike character both in and out of the classroom,” Dolloff said. “Kyle’s lessons are relevant and timely, challenging and deep, as well as influential. Several of our graduates have been inspired by Dr. Rapinchuk to pursue vocations in Christian education. Kyle and his wife Kristin also disciple students and young couples as a ministry beyond what happens at school. Furthermore, Kyle is continually seeking to deepen his walk with Christ, improve as a classical Christian educator, and to challenge all of us to become better educators.”
To learn more about the Herzog Foundation, visit their website at https://herzogfoundation.com. For more information about School of the Ozarks, visit www.patriots.cofo.edu.
