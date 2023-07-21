Taney County residents who find their way to the polls for the special election on Tuesday, Aug. 8, will cast their vote to decide whether or not the county will tax the purchase of adult-use marijuana.
If passed, a countywide sales tax of three% would be imposed on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult use marijuana. This doesn’t mean Taney County residents will be paying a personal property tax; it means the purchaser of the product would be responsible for paying one.
Western Taney County Commissioner Brandon Williams told Branson Tri-Lakes News the verbiage on the ballot was written to mirror what voters voted on when Missouri Amendment 3 was passed.
“What it really means is if you buy it, you will be taxed and if you don’t, you won’t be taxed,” Williams said.
Eastern Taney County Commissioner Sheila Wyatt reiterated Williams’ statement regarding who will be responsible for paying the tax.
“It affects not one person in Taney County, unless they choose to buy and use recreational marijuana,” Wyatt said. “If they don’t use it, their vote will mean a great deal and it will not financially affect them in any way.”
If the initiative passes, the taxes collected would be placed in the general fund. Taney County Presiding Commissioner Nick Plummer said they could be used for a number of needs in the county.
“Any tax revenue collected is always a benefit for our citizens, whether it be for being able to maintain roads better or adding more rehabilitation services,” Plummer said. “It is going to be very dependent upon sales, and of course, the passing of the tax.”
Since the potential tax covers an uncharted type of sales in the county, it is not known how much revenue would be made from the three%collection, or specifically what it would be used towards, if it passes.
For more information or to view a sample ballot for Taney County, visit www.taneycounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.