A Branson Cedar Ridge Elementary second grade teacher was awarded two mini-grants from the Missouri Farm Bureau in the amount of $500 to help fund an agricultural project.
Nancy Brashers, who has been a second grade teacher for more than 28 years, applied for and was awarded the Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation’s Agriculture in the Classroom Mini Grant to help fund her ‘Plants in Our Lives’ project that she will be teaching this fall.
“I teach 7 to 8 year olds. I have taught 28 years, this will be 29 years,” Brashers said. “I got the grant for science. We are going to be working on plants.”
According to the grant application Brashers submitted to the Missouri Farm Bureau, the project will entail the study of plants and their life cycle. During the project more than 25 students will learn, explore, observe and research plants from seeds to decomposition. Students will be doing several experiments during the project, including dissecting a seed and exploring the different ways seeds are spread.
“(The students) will get to go through the whole life cycle of a plant. They will also learn about seed dispersal, like by pollination,” Brashers said. “We will go through and do pollination experiments.”
During the project students will plant seeds and document the growth of their seed in a scientific journal. They will conduct experiments on their seeds to see how light and water affect growth, according to the grant application.
Near the end of the project, slated for November, students will observe pumpkins decomposing and will be asked to make drawings documenting the process.
“We will look at the decomposition of the pumpkins,” Brashers said. “They will be able to draw pictures of what is happening to the pumpkins as they decompose and go into the ground.”
Brashers said the project will help her students meet some of the Missouri State educational standards for second grade.
“The standards we are going to meet with this project are seed dispersal, what plants need to grow, and we will probably work on some decomposition,” Brashers said.
Brashers said the Farm Bureau has a matrix of lesson plans and curriculum for teachers.
“There are a lot of books we will be using for our project,” Brashers said. “There are a lot of texts I got off the Farm Bureau site. They have a whole matrix of different things teachers can use.”
Brashers said her students will give a presentation at the end of the project about what they learned.
“One of the other standards for this is for the kids to present, so at the end I am going to have them present projects showing what they have learned.”
Brashers said the presentation her students give can be done several ways, whether traditional with the kids using poster board to create a presentation or the kids have the option of using a unique technology, including coding robots to help with their presentation or using chromebooks to create a slideshow.
“Each student has a chromebook so they can make slides on Google Slides and make a presentation (there),” Brashers said. “They will have a choice of what kind of presentation they are going to do. Whether they do a slide or just a poster.”
Brashers said in her classroom she teaches a little bit of code from code.org. She said it teaches her students mathematics.
“We don’t spend a lot of time on coding but it will help them. I have some dash robots in my classroom that I just got,” Brashers said. “They can use those to make a poster and the kids will have to program it to tell about seed dispersal or the life cycle of a plant. Using the dash robots, the students need to know measurements. They have to know what centimeters and inches and have to know angles, so if the dash has to turn they need to know if it is a 90 degree angle. The kids can record their own voice on the robot to speak and say a sentence about their presentation at a certain part. It is kind of neat and all kind of goes together eventually.”
Brashers said another technology students can use when presenting is the chromebooks students have provided to them from the school district.
With the money Brashers received through the two grants she will be able to purchase items needed for the project that are not available in the school and her classroom. According to the application, Brashers will spend the money on a small pumpkin for each of her students, two large pumpkins, soil, seeds, magnifying glasses, and several books and printed resources to help with classroom work on the project.
According to Education and Promotion Chairman of the Taney County Farm Bureau Dan Swearengen, Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture offers competitive mini-grants allowing teachers to purchase materials and fund activities to share the message of agriculture in the K-12 classroom.
According to the Missouri Farm Bureau website, there are two levels of funding for the mini grant program:
- Individual Grants which allows a teacher to apply for a maximum of $250 to assist with classroom activities, purchasing accurate agriculture resources, consumables needed to enhance learning or field trips when linked to documented learning activities before and after the field trip.
- Group Grants which allow multiple teachers at the same or multiple grade levels to apply for $500 funding to involve all their students in a cooperative project. Applications for group funding must involve at least 2 classroom teachers.
The Missouri Farm Bureau website lists the criteria applicants had to meet to qualify for the mini grants. The project needed to contain an accurate agricultural message, had to align with current school district standards and had to have students involved. The applicant had to explain, not only the details of the project, but give the assessment method that would be used at the end of the project, list all specific resources being utilized and purchased for the project and explain the budget expenditures of the project on their application.
According to the website, applications were evaluated by a panel of judges that were made up of educators and agricultural leaders.
On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Swearengen and President of the Taney County Farm Bureau Ben Carpenter presented Brashers with a check, for half the grant amount.
“This check is to start out the project, for her to buy supplies and things that she needs to get started,” Swearengen said. “She will get another check at the end of the project when she turns in her assessment and accomplishments and all that. The second check will be mailed directly to her.”
Swearengen said he hopes teachers and students in Taney County will apply for grants when the applications are open.
“We want to let people and other teachers know there is this thing out there to help,” Swearengen said. “I went to every school in Taney County in January and February of this year. I went to all the counselors and advisors and I said, ‘This is great for you teachers.’ There are a lot of grants and scholarships the bureau offers.”
The Agriculture in the Classroom Mini-Grant program, the one Brashers received, awards $7,500 annually to teachers in Missouri. The program offers mini-grants up to $500 to be used in Missouri classroom programs for grades K-12 that promote agricultural literacy, according to the website.
The Scholarships offered through the Missouri Farm Bureau include:
- Charles E. Kruse Scholarship which awards $1,000 annually
- C.R. Johnston Scholarship: University of Missouri - Columbia which awards more than $10,000 annually
- Missouri Farm Bureau Scholarship: University of Missouri - Columbia which awards $2,000 annually
- MOFB Foundation for Agriculture Scholarship which awards $6,000 annually
- MOFB Ambassador Scholarship which awards $5,000 annually
- Vocational Scholarship Program which awards $2,000 annually
“There are a bunch of things for students to apply for. For students who are going out to college, we have scholarships to each of the ag(ricultural) schools in Missouri available,” Swearengen said. “There is even something for students who are wanting to go out and get a vocational degree, like from OTC to get a welding degree, electrical certificate, or plumbing. (The Farm Bureau) offers a lot of things like that to help teachers and students as well.”
For more information on Missouri Farm Bureau grants, scholarships and educational curriculum visit mofb.org.
