Two Forsyth teenagers have been reported missing since Tuesday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Active Missing Persons Report, Braden Tuck, 18, and Damien Grant, 18, were last seen at a residence in Forsyth on May 25 between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m.
The report stated that the two left in a black 1999 GMC Jimmy, with no license plates, and said they were going to Casey’s General Store in Forsyth, and to look at the flood waters on Swan Creek and Bull Shoals Lake.
Contact the Forsyth Police Department at 417-546-3731, for any information regarding Tuck and Grant’s whereabouts.
For more information visit https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/CJ51/Search?page=1&county=&personType=A.
