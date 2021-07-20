A controversial rezoning request to create a nightly rental property drew significant community opposition at Monday’s meeting of the Taney County Commission.
Administrator for the Taney County Planning and Zoning Committee Scott Starrett and Cole Currier, a Branson and Table Rock Lake realtor, spoke in favor of rezoning the property at 2935 State Highway 265 in Hollister from a A1 agricultural district to NR1 single family, residential, nightly rental district.
“Per the Taney County Assessor’s information, the approximate 3.11 acre parcel currently has a log home built in 1990, a detached building with a bathroom, a metal shop building, an RV pad with water, electric and sewer hookups,” Starrett said. “The property is served by a private well for water and an on-site septic system for wastewater. Access to the parcel is from State Highway 265.”
Currier planned to buy the parcel and rent it out as a nightly rental property.
“Being in the real estate business we see a lot of people desiring to rezone properties to use them as vacation rentals. My advice to the client is always, within the neighborhood, within the subdivision, it just doesn’t make sense,” Currier said. “(This property) is a case where it makes sense. You have highway frontage, it’s tucked away on a few acres, private wooded, separate from any single family residential. So I felt that this was an appropriate property to seek that type of use.”
Currier planned to keep the property as it is, with minimal remodels but no additional structures. The property would be rented to one family at a time, accommodating up to eight people.
Members of the Table Rock Heights subdivision, directly across from the parcel in question, attended the commission meeting with concerns about allowing the cabin to become a nightly rental.
The resident’s main concerns presented at the meeting were limited well resources, future development, unwanted traffic through their neighborhood, preserving the natural beauty of the area, and traffic safety.
“Because of the close proximity to the property on State Highway 265, the neighborhood of Table Rock Heights must consider any and all future possibilities of NR1 zoned property,” Dee Stephens, a homeowner in Table Rock Heights, said. “While the stated intent is to leave the property as is, and to simply convert it to night rental with no significant changes to the landscape or physical property, once the property is granted NR1 status there is no guarantee that that intent would not change.”
Other homeowners were also concerned with future development if Currier sold the property. Taney County zoning regulations state NR1 zoning could allow the construction of additional buildings, and up to 300 occupants on the property. This concern was shared by many others in attendance, as it would contribute to traffic safety and decreased well resources.
The property is surrounded by low visibility curves, which could pose potential hazard to visitors who aren’t used to the land. Homeowners in Table Rock Heights addressed the issue of multiple accidents occurring in this area each year and believe it would increase if the parcel was granted rezoning.
As both Table Rock Heights and the parcel at 2935 State Highway 265 run off of well water, homeowners were concerned that their already limited water supply would continue to decrease or their water supply could be contaminated by allowing a nightly rental. Stephens and several others stated that map applications direct travellers through their private neighborhood to access the parcel in question.
“Table Rock Heights currently receives unwanted traffic through its neighborhood on a regular basis. Most recently a tour bus,” Stephens said. “Understanding that our roads are owned and maintained by the county, the 15 mph signs are not observed, putting at risk the residents who regularly walk their children and their dogs. Nightly rentals directly across will most certainly increase the flow of traffic.”
Currier was allowed the opportunity to rebut the concerns of the homeowners in Table Rock Heights before the commission made their final decision.
“If I thought somehow our proposal was going to negatively impact them or their ability to enjoy their residence quietly, I wouldn’t stand before you today,” Currier said. “(As far as future use) I understand that concern, (but) I think that’s a topic for another application and a different applicant. Major vacation rental or commercial development is not what I’m asking for today.”
Western District Commissioner Brandon Williams said he struggled to make a decision on the rezoning request because he saw the positives and negatives from both sides.
“My fears and concerns are probably similar to the neighborhood as far as future use … You can’t guarantee what the future owner is going to do with it, and that’s why these people are here today. And I think they are valid,” Williams said.
Eastern District Commissioner Sheila Wyatt said she also saw both perspectives, but leaned more in favor of the neighborhood’s concerns, questioning whether or not she herself would want this next to where she lives.
“I’m trying to put myself in their shoes, and you can only wear one at a time,” Wyatt said.
The Commission voted unanimously to deny the zoning change.
Commissioners Williams and Wyatt recommended Currier to come back with an application for a Conditional Use Permit, that could allow the parcel to be approved for NR1 status under a set of conditions.
