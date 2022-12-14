A local chamber of commerce recently received three awards.
The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, located in Kimberling City, won three “Best in State” Awards of Excellence from the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Missouri for 2022.
Awards were given for the chamber’s 2022 Vacation Guide, Table Rock Lake map, and its weekly member e-newsletter. Table Rock Lake Chamber was the only chamber in the state to receive three awards. The awards were presented at CCEM’s annual conference, which was held on Nov. 4 through 6 in Hermann, MO.
“It is such an honor to be recognized by our state chamber Federation organization,” said Table Rock Lake Chamber President/CEO Sheila Thomas. “It was truly a surprise to win three awards, and quite a testament to the hard work of our chamber team. They take their commitment to our membership and our community very seriously, and while it’s wonderful to be recognized, it’s our impact on our community that is important to us.”
For more information on the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce visit their website at www.visittablerocklake.com/chamber-home.
