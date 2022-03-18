Missouri University Extension will host a class to help seniors stay fit with basic strength training.
The free ‘Stay Strong, Stay Healthy’ eight week program will take place from March 30 to May 20, on Wednesdays and Fridays, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Kimberling City Senior Center.
According to a press release from Missouri U Extension of Stone County, Stay Strong, Stay Healthy is a senior’s ticket to better health.
“Our bodies are made for activity, but modern conveniences allow us to be increasingly inactive,” stated the release. “Physical inactivity can place our health at risk for many chronic diseases.”
The SSSH eight week program aims to provide older adults with access to a safe, structured and effective exercise program capable of building muscle and increasing bone density, thus decreasing frailty, osteoporosis and the risk of falls, according to the Missouri U Extension website.
“The Stay Strong, Stay Healthy program is built on simple, strength-building exercises that will improve balance, health and state of mind. No, it’s not difficult or complicated weight-lifting,” stated the release. “You’ll start at a level that’s right for you. No one is too inactive to participate. Building strength promotes quality of life and independence, especially for adults over 60.”
The exercises are easy to learn, safe, and effective, according to the website. No need to wear special clothes—just comfortable, loose-fitting pants and shirt, along with sturdy, closed-toe walking shoes. Each class includes warm-up exercises, eight strengthening exercises, which can be done from a chair or standing with or without hand and ankle weights, and cool-down stretches. Weights will be available on-site, and a trained instructor will help participants learn and do these exercises safely.
Instruction is provided by Jenni Nevatt, Nutrition & Health Specialist with the University of Missouri Extension.
The benefits of strength training are increased muscle strength, improves balance, enhances flexibility, strengthens bones, relieves arthritis, helps control weight, lifts depression, reduces stress and reduces risks for heart disease, according to the website.
This program is free but space is limited so registration is required. To register, call JoEtta at 417-357-6812.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.