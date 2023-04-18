The AmVets Post 78 Ladies Auxiliary held a fundraiser to raise funds for a special camp helping veterans heal and find peace right here in the Ozarks.
On Saturday, April 8, the AmVets Post 78 Ladies Auxiliary presented a check in the amount of $2,272 to the GUMI Camp, located in Cedar Creek, MO. GUMI Camp Founder Tim Hadler accepted the check on behalf of the camp.
The mission of GUMI Camp USA is to offer a special place where U.S. Veterans are able to go to heal and work through their struggles with PTSD, according to the camp’s website.
“It is our vision to see U.S. Veterans flourish in society as civilians and realize their potential with hope and motivation for the future,” states the website. “GUMI, which stands for Glad You Made It, focuses on the mission to equip, strengthen and encourage U.S. Veterans with the educational, emotional and spiritual resources to understand and overcome deployment-related issues through personal reflective and group activities in a serene working ranch setting.”
GUMI Camp USA is located on a 258-acre piece of property in Cedar Creek in the southeast of Taney County. The camp offers veterans a place to reside, without cost to them, and heal at their own pace. At full capacity, it houses approximately 30 veterans on the working ranch.
As part of the residential program every veteran is given a puppy. Eventually, the puppy becomes the veteran’s sole responsibility and after their program graduation, they can take the dog with them for life.
The camp offers several daily non-residential opportunities for veterans and families of veterans to find the support and the help they need for healing, which are open to the public.
- Monday – Chapel social
- Tuesday – indoor/outdoor game day
- Wednesday – animal companion day
- Thursday – movie night
- Friday – open house (free meal provided)
- Saturday – indoor/outdoor activities
- Sunday – Gospel message (free lunch provided)
At each of these daily events the following is available to veterans; Companion/Combat Veteran support available to meet at no charge with active or non-active military personnel (group settings and privately), free food/drink provided, free tour of the camp given.
Every Friday, from noon to 2 p.m., the camp hosts a licensed counselor/Combat Veteran available for group or private meetings (available 24/7 by appointment), free tour of the camp, a free meal provided by The Blue Star Mothers, job placement assistance on and off site, reflection and onsite workshops for spouses suffering with PTSD. These workshops are also available to mothers and fathers suffering from a loss of a son or daughter due to combat.
Every second and fourth Monday of the month, the camp hosts a social gathering at the chapel.
For more information visit gumicampusa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.