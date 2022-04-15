Gibson Technical Center’s EMT program students place in state competition and qualify to attend the International Health Occupations Students of America Leadership Conference.
Sixteen students from Gibson Technical Center are eligible to attend the leadership conference, according to a press release from Reeds Spring School District. The conference will be held in June in Nashville, Tennessee. The teams that placed first through third will compete.
The students placed in three categories during the state competition.
Community Emergency Response Team Category
- First Place - Preston Blubaugh (Reeds Spring) and Kylee Kyle (Galena)
- Second Place- Allisyn Vance and Angel Dowdy (Reeds Spring)
- Third Place- Hailey Cogdill (Hollister) and Ross Chapwell (Branson)
CPR/ First Aid
- First Place- Cheyenne Burns and Paige Rowton (Forsyth)
- Second Place- Alexis Baskins and Abby Moschner (Reeds Spring)
EMT Competition
- Third Place - Haili Barton (Spokane) and Aubrey Crane (Reeds Spring)
- Fourth Place- Ally Whorton (Hollister) and Aurora Leininger (Blue Eye)
- Fifth Place - Mackenzie Biggers (Galena) and Nicole Yendes (Reeds Spring)
According to the HOSA website, HOSA is a global student-led organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services and several federal and state agencies. HOSA’s mission is to empower HOSA-Future Health Professionals to become leaders in the global health community, through education, collaboration, and experience. HOSA actively promotes career opportunities in the health industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.
Gibson Technical Center offers programs designed to teach students entry-level skills to several area school districts operated by the Reeds Spring School District. GTC provides technical programs to meet the needs of high school students, adults, and people with special needs.
The majority of their programs are two years in length and are three hours long per day and meet five days per week Monday through Friday during regular school hours, according to the Gibson Technical Center website. GTC was opened in 1974 and has evolved through the years to prepare the students for today’s workforce. There are currently 15 programs available for students to choose from including Automotive Technology, Computer Technology, Culinary Arts, Health Occupations and more.
For more information on Gibson Technical Center visit www.gt.rs-wolves.com.
For more information on HOSA visit www.hosa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.