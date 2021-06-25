A car crash just south of Hollister on Highway 65 caused traffic to come to a stop heading northbound while first responders worked to free a person trapped inside one of the vehicles.
On Wednesday, June 23, at 6:05 p.m. Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a two vehicle accident on Highway 65 at the Branson Creek exit approximately 1 mile south of Hollister.
The accident occured when a westbound 2019 Ford Ranger driven by Homer Butler, 78, of Yellville, Arkansas pulled into the path of a northbound 2004 Jeep Liberty driven by Jimilla Holt, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas. The Jeep overturned several times after the collision, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Online Crash report.
According to a Facebook post from WTCFPD, Engine 13 and 122 along with Rescue 17 responded to the call. Also on scene was the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Taney County Sheriff’s Office and the Taney County Ambulance District.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged and one person was trapped in a vehicle, according to the WTCFPD. Crews from E122 used extrication tools to remove the door, freeing the person from the vehicle.
Both drivers and their passengers an unnamed male juvenile, 11, of Harrison, and Margaret Butler, 75, of Yellville, Arkansas were all transported by TCAD to CoxHealth Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries, according to the report.
Highway 65 northbound was completely closed down as first responders worked the scene. WTCFPD crews assisted in traffic control and cleaning up debris. The scene was cleared in just over an hour and traffic on the highway reopened.
