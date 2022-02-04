Branson Tri-Lakes News wants to partner with local organizations to help them raise funds through a unique fundraising program.
The 50/50 Fundraising Program allows groups the chance to make money by selling yearly subscriptions to the newspaper. Organizations, who participate, can make $25 per subscription.
As part of the program, organizations will sell yearly subscriptions for the regular price of $50, collect the information and money from subscribers and then turn it into the BTLN office, located at 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister. When organizations turn in the information and money they will receive a check, the same day, for half of the total money collected to benefit their fundraising efforts.
BTLN Publisher Mandy Farrow explained this is a new program the newspaper is offering for 2022.
“We are implementing this new program for 2022,” Farrow said. “We are hoping many local organizations will want to be 50/50 fundraising partners with the paper.”
Farrow, who was named publisher of BTLN in September of 2021, said the goal of the program is to give back to the community.
“The majority of our staff live in the Tri-Lakes area. We are a part of the local community. We know our first role as a newspaper is to bring the news and important information to Stone and Taney area residents, but we feel it is just as important for us to help make the community better.” Farrow said. “With the 50/50 Fundraising Program our hope is local groups can raise money for community projects and programs. It's one way we can be good neighbors and be supportive of the area.”
For more information email Mandy Farrow at mfarrow@bransontrilakesnews.com.
