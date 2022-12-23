Two hundred and seventy children from Taney County were given the opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts for loved ones.
The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County recently held two days of events for their 13th Annual Santa’s Gift House. The first event took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Family Life Center of Branson United Methodist Church and the second shopping day took place on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Bradleyville Elementary School.
Children were greeted this year by a live Christmas tree and after shopping were able to tell Santa, who was in attendance, what they would like to get for Christmas. Santa gave each child a candy cane and a book before they grabbed a hot chocolate.
Throughout the year, members of JATC and their friends and families make gifts for this event. Approximately 40 ladies and their family members and friends worked on making sure Santa’s Gift House was a success. This year gifts included shadow boxes, bubble gum machines, baby dolls, popcorn tubs full of goodies, painted bowls filled with assorted candies, teacup candles, and many more.
During the event each child was allowed to pick out four gifts at a charge of $0.50 per item.
According to a press release from the JATC, one of the goals of this project is to allow children a sense of ownership in choosing their own gifts while they learn that giving can be better than receiving. JATC members helped children shop and wrap gifts while accompanying adults could sit and relax.
For more information about JATC visit JATCMO.ORG or visit the Facebook page, ‘Junior Auxiliary of Taney County’.
