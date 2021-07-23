Every Tuesday and Thursday morning you can find a group of women making quilts to raise money for the Kimberling City Senior Center.
The Loose Thread Quilters Club meets from 9 a.m. to noon at the Kimberling Area Senior Center. The club currently has six members who work to create unique quilts that are both hand-quilted and machine quilted.
“We hand-quilt for individuals at their request,” Loose Thread Quilting Club member Sue Furnas said. “They have to bring their own quilts in to be hand-quilted. Hand-quilting takes many, many hours.”
According to the Kimberling City Senior Center website, the club has been meeting for more than 20 years at the senior center. The club donates their time to skillfully sew and hand-stitch quilts of many sizes and then sell them, donating the proceeds to the senior center.
“Everything we make goes to the center,” club member Ellie Shurts said.
The club has bought several machines over the years and have had some donated to them. The club accepts quilting fabric donations with one restriction, all the fabric must be 100% cotton.
“Almost all of our fabric has been donated,” Furnas said. “We try to keep our expenses down so that we can give more money back to the center. We have to purchase things like the batting and thread. We have to buy certain things. But all of the rest of the money, after we buy supplies, goes right back to the center.”
Club member Judith Fowler said by keeping the cost of materials down, the Loose Thread’s quilts are able to be sold for affordable prices.
“The quilts are sold for probably less than it would cost to go out and buy the fabrics,” Fowler said. “We can do that because we have had a lot of donations, especially from other quilters who have either retired or moved.”
The prices of the quilts range from $25 and up.
“Most of them are $25,” Furnas said. “Some of the bigger ones are $30 and up.”
The ladies said that occasionally someone will come in with a custom order or request and they are glad to create something for them.
“A gentleman came in once that was a retired firefighter and he brought in all the t-shirts he had collected his whole career and Ellie made a beautiful t-shirt quilt for him,” club member Kay Trickey said.
The club likes to create unique and fun designs, according to their members.
“Someone else came in and they were having a new grandchild. They were doing a theme for the baby,” Furnas said. “It was all Disney princesses and we had to go purchase the fabric and the customer pays for that.”
Every quilt that is worked on during the club hours is for the benefit of the center.
“We don’t bring our own work here,” Shurts said. “We don’t do that here. This is all for the center.”
The Kimberling Area Senior Center relies on grants, donations, and special fundraising events to support many of the wonderful services, groups, and gatherings at the center.
Currently, the center is raffling off a handmade quilt, sewn by the club. The quilt is on display in the main room at the center. In front of the quilt is a raffle box where raffle tickets can be submitted. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the center and are $1 each or 6 for $5.
The quilt being raffled is a 61 inch x 78 inch hand made with floral fabric and intricate overlay stitching. The drawing for the quilt will take place on September 3.
The Loose Thread Quilters Club has a full collection of quilts on display and for sale inside the center during regular operating hours. All proceeds from the sales of quilts are used to directly support the senior center and the programs it offers.
Additionally, the center’s online shop now offers a small selection of quilts, made by the ladies in the Loose Threads Quilters Club, at kimberlingseniorcenter.com/store.
The Loose Thread Quilters Club welcomes new members who have knowledge and skills in sewing and quilting.
For more information call the center at 417-739-5242.
