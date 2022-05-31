The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced the promotion of Troop D Trooper Terry Bible effective June 1, 2022.
Bible, who has been working in Taney and Stone counties in Zone 4 since 2000, will be promoted to the rank of corporal and be designated as the assistant supervisor of Zone 6 for Lawrence and Dade counties.
On February 1, 1998 Bible was appointed to the Patrol as a member of the 75th Recruit Class. He graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy. Corporal Bible is a 1988 graduate of Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Missouri. In 2015, he graduated from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.
