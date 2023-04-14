On Thursday, March 30, Forsyth city officials dedicated a new blessings box for city residents.
Ward I Alderman Dennis Winzenreid said during the March Alderman meeting a resident, Sandy Wyatt, approached city officials about placing a blessing box somewhere in town. It was decided the location right in front of Forsyth City Hall would be best because of its central location, with lights and a good parking lot.
“What a wonderful idea by a local resident, Sandy Wyatt, who suggested the city place a blessing box outside city hall. This box has been placed in front of city hall and will contain donated items for those in need,” stated a post on the Forsyth Police Department Facebook page. “Anyone who could use items in the box is welcome to take what they need. Those that have a little extra are challenged to drop by and leave something in the box. It is amazing the support this community has for each other.”
A Blessing Box is also called a Little Free Pantry. It is a place for members of the community to help out each other. Community members can leave non-perishable food like cereal, canned soup/pasta, granola bars. Hygiene items including shampoo, soap, toothbrushes/toothpaste and toilet paper can also be placed in the box for residents when they need them.
For more information visit Forsyth City Hall.
