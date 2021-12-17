Stone county kindergartners and first graders will stay a little warmer this winter thanks to the Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake.
According to a press release from The Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake, the organization purchased mittens and gloves for all the kindergartners and first graders enrolled in Stone County schools.
Rotary club member Ben Fisher said the club donated the gloves and mittens to help families who may be in need this year.
“We know many families are struggling this time of year,” Fisher said. “Hopefully, this eases the burden on parents a little bit and the kids can enjoy more time playing outside.”
The gloves and mittens were purchased with funds raised from the Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake’s annual 5K walk/run, which was held in October in Kimberling City.
For more information visit ‘Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake’ on Facebook.
