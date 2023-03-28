College of the Ozarks will be working to install a 40 foot steel sculpture at the entrance of its campus this spring.
According to a press release the sculpture, called The Empty Cross, will serve as a symbol of the Christian faith upon which the college was founded and as a reminder to all who enter and exit that Christ is the center of the campus. The sculpture which was created by artist Max Greiner is made from COR-TEN steel, and measures 14ft. X 14ft. It weighs 28,000 lbs.
Viewing benches will be available at the west side of The Keeter Center and will be installed in the Rex Cowherd Plaza. There will be an additional viewing area on the deck of the Welcome Center at Patriots Park. The areas will allow guests to view the artwork at their leisure, take photos, and experience the scenery of the campus through the lens of the cross.
College of the Ozarks President Brad Johnson said the sculpture is aptly named.
“The Empty Cross, by artist Max Greiner, is aptly named as Jesus is no longer there,” Johnson said. “He is risen and sits at the right hand of God. This symbol, placed at the entrance of campus, represents our deep Christian faith. It also serves as a reminder to those who live, work, and study on campus to view the world through the truth of Christ’s redemptive work at the cross.”
Johnson envisioned the addition of the Empty Cross after arriving on campus to begin serving in his role as president and hearing the sentiments of the campus family.
Artist Max Greiner, Jr. is a professional artist and designer with experience in the fields of art, architecture, graphic design, landscape architecture, photography, advertising, public relations, writing, education, and public speaking. His work can be found in private and corporate collections and on the campuses of businesses, colleges, and seminaries.
For more information about the art installation and College of the Ozarks, visit www.cofo.edu.
