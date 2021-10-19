A new business in Branson has opened with the goal of meeting people’s need for cheese.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, Branson Cheese Company held a grand opening celebration, complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony with Branson Ward III Alderman Ruth Denham and Missouri District 156 Representative Brian Seitz.
Located right next door to the St. James Winery in Branson, the business will offer patrons 68 different cheeses to choose from, however, in time they hope to make that number closer to 150.
“If you can imagine it, they’ve got different types from buffalo cheese to five year aged white cheese, green onion cheese, garlic cheese, and an asiago cheese that’s absolutely to die for. I mean it’s phenomenal,” Branson Cheese Company Managing Member Bill Large said. “We have other products from olives, pickles, jams, jellies, specialty chips and popcorn, but the main thing is going to be cheese.”
Large said the idea to bring a cheese company to Branson came to him one morning while heading into work.
“I was driving to our other office I have on 76 across from the wax museum and I happened to see the winery down here,” Large said. “They had free wine tasting and free cheese curds. It just popped in my head, ‘Why don’t we have a cheese company here in Branson?’”
Customers who have visited the Osceola Cheese Company in Osceola, Missouri may get a familiar feeling while visiting the Branson Cheese Company.
“I was flying out of Kansas City a lot and when I’d fly back in from Kansas City, I would always stop by the Osceola Cheese Company in Osceola and buy cheese from them. On one of my trips I stopped back in and I got some cheese. I talked to the owner Chris and told him we were interested in opening a cheese company in Branson, because there is nothing.”
Large said originally, he was hoping to partner with Chris to bring the company to Branson, but the Osceola owner had a different idea.
“He had already played the partner game before and really wasn’t interested in going in as partners.” Large said. “(Chris) said, ‘I believe in paying it forward. I’ve been involved now for over 40 years…I’ll give you all my suppliers of where I get my cheeses and stuff from. How to do things and I’ll show you how my operation runs.’ We went up and met with him three or four times and he’s been an absolute Godsend. He helped us really start the company. So it’s patterned after the Osceola Cheese Company.”
After his initial conversation with Chris, Large said he got together with his wife, Sherrie, and son, as well as his brother-in-law Jerry Dennis, who serves as Branson Cheese Company director of operations.
“We all came up with a plan on how to go forward. We were originally talking to Alex Danner who owns this complex here and the St. James Winery. We were talking about possibly doing it in the restaurant section of his building, but they weren’t sure if they were going to reopen the restaurant. Jerry was the one that came up with the idea of this building. It was used for storage. We came in here and gutted the building and had to start from scratch and it’s been major work in progress for the last few months.”
Work on the building began in June. While they were hoping to open earlier, Large said there were some setbacks.
“Every time we thought we were about ready to open, we had a few more hurdles we had to jump. From plumbing to air conditioning to the floors and supply. Getting our orders and stuff. Supply chains are pretty tough right now, but we finally got to a point where we figured we can get open and at least take advantage of this fall and then next year try to expand a little more.”
The expansion next year will not only include more cheeses, but some additional displays, according to Dennis.
“That cooler out there is a 12 foot display case. After the first of the year, we’re planning on buying another 12 foot display case, but that’s an investment of $24,000, so we’re going to wait until the first of the year,” Dennis said. “We’re planning, depending on how things go the rest of the year, we’d like to go ahead and get it ordered the first of the yeawr and by the time the season opens up hopefully we’d have it.”
Once the new cooler is brought in, Large said they’ll be able to carry more of the brats and other meats that pair well with the cheeses. He added the unique thing about their cheeses, is they are brought in from all over the world.
“Most of the cheeses are from Wisconsin, but there’s some from Ohio, Georgia and we even have some from Oregon. We even have reggiano, which is out of Italy,” Large said. “We’re learning the different smells and styles. Jerry ran the winery for three and a half years, so he knows how to pair up cheeses with wine. With the St. James Wine Company right next door, they’ll be sending a lot of clients over to us and we’ll be sending clients over to them. We just figured they go hand in hand.”
The Branson Cheese Company is located at 405 1/2 S. Highway 165 in Branson. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.
For additional information call 417-544-0845 or visit bransoncheesecompany.com.
