Just weeks after the Buttonwood Center blaze, another fire has devastated a business in Kimberling City.
Firefighters with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District were alerted and dispatched to a fire at Pop’s Smoke Shack, located in the Kimberling Center strip mall adjacent to the Kimberling City Inn. According to a statement from the SSCFPD, at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, fire crews arrived on scene to a fully involved fire in the screened in addition, where the smokers used by the restaurant were located.
“The fire was quickly brought under control. The bulk of the fire was contained to the exterior addition,” Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Mike Moore said. “There was smoke damage to the main and second floor. Firefighters were also dealing with hot air temperatures, but made an excellent stop on the fire.”
Assisting SSCFPD with the fire was Western Taney County Fire Protection District.
“Special thanks to our auxiliary, Mercy EMS and Western Taney County Fire for their amazing support and assistance,” Moore said.
No injuries were reported. Moore expressed his concern for the owner and employees of the restaurant.
“Our condolences go out to our friends at Pop’s Smoke Shack who have been a huge support to our communities,” Moore said. “Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”
Pop’s Smoke Shack of Kimberling City posted an update on their Facebook page in the early morning hours of the night, after the fire was put out.
“By now many of you would already know that Pop’s had a fire tonight that started in the Shack. Pop had just finished loading our best & biggest smoker for the night, as we always cook overnight in that smoker for the next day, & took an employee of our’s home and then had stopped across the street at the bank when he saw flames from the back of the restaurant on the tree by the Shack on the back patio.
Very quickly there were several first responders & fire trucks on site. We were told that a Kimberling City officer first called it in when we got there. We can’t thank that officer enough for making that drive-by & getting it called in so quickly.
We are extremely grateful & thanking God no one was hurt. We are also so incredibly grateful for all of those who were involved in containing the fire and stopped it before it did even more damage than it did.
We are heartbroken, however, that we have lost the entire Shack, all our smokers, the kegerator (and) most of the bar and water damage as to be expected in areas close by...
Once again thank God no one was hurt and for all of those who were there for so long helping to put this fire out. We really cannot thank you all enough.
After we try to get some sleep we’ll be able to see more of (the) damage in the morning & hopefully know more of how this happened. Right now we are literally unable to process this whole thing. We would appreciate all & any prayers at this point. As most of you know Pop’s is a family owned business and we consider all of our employees family as well. Please, please pray for each of them during this time.”
Pop’s Smoke Shack quickly updated their Facebook page on the afternoon of July 6, to let patrons and the community know the building is deemed a total loss, but they plan to rebuild.
“As we went through assessing the damage at Pop’s today it was confirmed that the Shack is a total loss. The bar area had undergone extensive damage including the kegerator (and) beer coolers, as well as water (and) fire damage to the interior hallway, where all our paper goods are stored. We also discovered the walk-in freezer is no longer working (and) soot is covering most things throughout the kitchen, office and dining room.
We’ve been told so far that it’s uncertain where the fire originated, whether it be in the only smoker that had been started or possibly over on the wall near the loading dock next (to) the tree that was engulfed in flames. It is unclear as to how or what started the fire. What we do know is Betty had briskets still on the racks inside and was the only smoker still standing, even though her sides were majorly warped.
We once again want to thank all of those who helped to contain this fire. We are extremely grateful for the officer who called it in, all of the first responders and firefighters who made sure it was completely out before it continued any further upstairs above the Shack or into more of the restaurant area.
We were told today that the insurance adjuster will be here to assess damages in the next day or two and to give us the go ahead to start the cleanup. We’ve made lists of what all we can remember would have been destroyed in the three areas most affected by the fire and it’s becoming quite extensive.
Now we wait and pray that we’re able to begin the process of rebuilding as quickly as possible to be able to keep our Amazing Shack Team that we have been so blessed with. Please continue to pray for each of them.
Thank you to all of you for checking on us and showing your love to us in this extremely difficult time.”
A GoFundMe has been created to help support the Kimberling City restaurant owners.
"Pop’s is a staple in the Branson and Kimberling City community and are always finding ways to give back," Fundraiser organizer Brandolyn Hoagland said. "While there are still many things to sort out, there are some immediate needs of the Bradley family and their employees".
The fire is still under investigation.
