A new museum honoring American history is opening their doors in Branson West.
The Faith, Family & Country Heritage Museum, located at 15025 Business Highway 13 in Branson West, will celebrate its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 14. As part of the grand opening the museum will host an open house from noon to 6 p.m. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, followed by a dedication (with patriotic songs) at 5:30 p.m.
The museum features the collection of Founder and Director Jim Zbick. After a 40-year newspaper career, Zbick applied his knowledge and passion for history to help grow and curate two military museums in southwest Florida. Those museum experiences provided the groundwork and led to the establishment of the Faith, Family & Country Heritage Museum LLC in 2022.
“The foundational life-building principles of faith, family and country were instilled at a young age while growing up in the Pocono Mountains of Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Zbick said. “The Faith, Family & Country Heritage Museum seeks to preserve the faith-based traditions rooted in the foundations of America. The hope is to reaffirm the declarations of Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, who established ‘In God We Trust’ as the national motto, and Ronald Reagan, who referred to America as the ‘light of the world’ and a ‘beacon of hope’ for the world in his farewell speech.”
The museum is focused on faith-based exhibits.
“The museum is dedicated to helping rediscover the faith-based principles that guided our nation for two-and-a-half centuries,” states the Faith, Family & Country Heritage Museum’s Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce member page. “Only by returning to those rooted faith-based traditions and preserving our individual freedoms can we hope to reaffirm the nation’s motto of ‘’In God We Trust,’’ which was established by President Dwight Eisenhower and aspiring to attain the ‘shining city on a hill’ that President Ronald Reagan referenced.”
The museum highlights those presidents and others including; George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses Grant, Harry Truman and John F. Kennedy. The museum also features exhibits on key moments in 20th century history including; the attack on Pearl Harbor, the dawn of the atomic age which ended World War II, the Kennedy assassination, the moon landings and the terrorist attacks of 9/11/2001.
Separate display areas cover the Pony Express, the golden age of baseball, the American homefront during two world wars and the Holocaust of World War II.
After the Aug. 14 kickoff, regular museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The museum will be closed on Sunday and Wednesday.
For more information call the museum at 484-464-5059.
