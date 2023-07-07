Hollister Fireworks for front

Hollister celebrated its 70th Annual Fireworks Show on Tuesday, July 4.

The city of Hollister hosted its 70th Annual Fireworks Celebration on Tuesday, July 4.

Each year, the city sets up the fireworks display next to Trinity Christian Academy, which enables residents from much of the Hollister and Branson area to easily view them.

The fireworks display began in 1959 by the Tolliver family, who organized and paid for the event yearly, until the city took over the cost with the help of donated funds. The city continues the tradition now, passing the boot prior to the fireworks display in hopes of collecting donations for the following year’s fireworks. 

This year, the city set up different donation levels which would allow for donors at the higher levels to enjoy a parking space in the Hollister City Hall parking lot; a coveted area for parking in the downtown area during the fireworks display. The celebration, which began at 6 p.m. in Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park next to city hall, started off slowly and with seemingly smaller numbers of people than in the past. Within the next hour, crowds began to gather as usual, boasting a full park. Parking throughout historic Downing Street filled up, as well as the parking lot and field on Chad Lane where the old Culligan water building once stood. 

For more information about donating to the city’s fireworks fund, call Hollister City Hall at (417) 334-3262 or visit www.hollistermo.gov.

