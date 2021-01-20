The filing period for the April Municipal Election has officially closed and the open seats for the Branson Aldermen and Mayor positions have seen more interest than usual.
By the end of the filing period on Tuesday, five candidates had filed for mayor, five for the Ward 3 alderman seat, and three more for the Ward 1 alderman seat.
With only 15 minutes remaining in the filing period, Ward 2 Alderman Larry Milton withdrew his name for re-election to that seat and, instead, filed to join the crowded race for mayor. Cody Fenton had filed Tuesday morning to run against Milton for the Ward 2 seat, but now Fenton will run unopposed.
Milton will be running against current Mayor Edd Akers; former mayor Karen Best; Marshall Howden, who ran for mayor in 2016; and Amber Thomsen.
The Ward 1 seat, currently held by Alderman Bob Simmons who did not file for reelection, will see a race between Rod Romine, Clay Cooper and Jantzen Craine.
Finally, the Ward 3 seat, currently held by Julia King, who was appointed last August after the resignation of Kevin McConnell, will see her run to retain her seat. She will face four challengers: Richard Allan Banks, Daniel Meenen, Dr. Ralph J. LeBlanc and Ruth Denham.
All of the Branson seats open in the municipal election are for two year terms.
Aldermen Bill Skains, Jeff Seay and Jamie Whiteis are in the middle of their two-year terms. Their terms will be up in April 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.