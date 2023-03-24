When Forsyth residents head to the polls for the General Municipal Election on April 4 one of the decisions they will be asked to make is choosing a new mayor.
They will be given the choice of electing current Ward I Alderman Missi Hesketh or welcoming a newcomer into city hall by electing write-in candidate Andy Brown.
According to the Missouri Secretary of State website, a write-in candidate is a person whose name is not printed on the ballot and who has filed a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate for election to office. In order for votes to be tallied, a write-in candidate must file a declaration of intent with the proper election official by 5:00 p.m. on the second Friday immediately preceding the election.
Both candidates spoke with the Branson Tri-Lakes News and were given the same three questions and were asked to give information on their background. Candidates’ answers appear in the order in which they filed their declarations of intent and have been edited for space.
Background
Missi Hesketh, a 1990 Forsyth High School graduate whose family moved to the Cedar Creek area in 1986, said she was very involved in the Forsyth School District as a student and later as a teacher.
“I moved back to Forsyth with my own family in 2006 and taught at Forsyth Schools. During my 14 years at Forsyth Schools I sponsored the BackPack Club which worked with Gift of Hope to send home extra food with students in need over weekends and breaks,” Hesketh said. “I also sponsored Green Paws, an environmental group, who learned about pollinators and being good stewards of the environment. In 2018, I earned my Master’s in Gifted Education. I took a position at Ozark Schools in 2020 to facilitate their JH & HS gifted classes. This May, I’ll receive my education specialist (EdS) in Special Education and Assessment from MSU.”
Hesketh was elected as a Ward 1 in Forsyth in 2008 and during her first tenure, for four years, as Alderman she said she focused on the Park Tax being correctly used for the development of parks as it was intended. Hesketh was elected once again to the role of Ward I Alderman last April.
Andy Brown, is a 36 year old Forsyth native who is an active outdoor family man. He was a 13-year, attending Forsyth from kindergarten to senior year, 2005 Forsyth High School graduate.
“I coach little league baseball and youth basketball,” Brown said. “When I’m not working or coaching, my wife, two children and I like to spend our time outdoors fishing, going to the creek, and spending time with family and friends.”
Why are you running for Mayor of Forsyth?
Hesketh: “I am running for Mayor of Forsyth because I want to ensure that we, as a Board, are able to continue making progress with the momentum we have built. We have improved our relationship with the Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce to help facilitate successful community events. We listened to the citizens during the April 2022 election and heard that they wanted better communication between city hall and the residents. We improved the lines of communication and have been having very productive meetings alongside the public. We voted as a Board to proceed with mountain biking and hiking trails as a means to increase our revenues from ecotourism. These trails are set to benefit the city’s funds so that we can continue with improvements and provide competitive pay for our employees, while also providing recreation opportunities for our locals, and draw visitors who will then help support our businesses. We also want to continue the progress we have made toward enforcing dangerous buildings and nuisances within the city. I am running for Mayor of Forsyth because I do not want to see the focus that we have created fade or stall.”
Brown: “I am running as a write-in candidate for mayor of Forsyth Because I think we should focus on getting our park system up and running and hold more events to give the people of Forsyth and surrounding areas things to do in our town.”
What do you feel is the biggest challenge facing the city of Forsyth currently, and what is your plan to help solve it?
Hesketh: I think the biggest challenge facing Forsyth right now is undoing the lack of enforcement of dangerous buildings and nuisances that have created some very visual signs of decay and neglect, which can keep others from opening businesses or moving here, impact property values and/or resalability, and are liability issues. My plan will be the plan that the majority of the Forsyth City Council deems the best route. I feel as though we need to be sensitive to the fact that oversight has been lacking for the last couple of decades, but also uphold and enforce the ordinances that have been adopted for the greater good.
Brown: “I think one issue the city is facing is bringing in revenue. One way to help this is to maybe look into holding more events in town. So people come to Forsyth and spend money in our local stores and restaurants.”
What would you like to see for the future of Forsyth in the next 5 years? 10 years?
Hesketh: “It would be ideal for the Board of Aldermen to take citizen input in the next couple of months and then create a 5-, 10-, and 20-year plan. I think long-term planning is key to proper use of tax dollars. I would love to see both trail systems which we have proposed completed and in full use by residents and guests within the next couple of years. I want to see some of our more decayed properties demolished in less than five years, as well. Within five years, I would like to see us benefiting from increased revenues and being able to provide competitive wages for all of our employees of the City of Forsyth and be able to continue developing Shoals Bend Park. It would be fantastic to see further benefits of our ecotourism investment aid in the revitalization of Main Street, and have businesses be sustainable year-round.”
Brown: “In the next 5 to 10 years, I would like to see a parks and recreation program established in the city.”
