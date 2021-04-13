Elections are over, the results are in, now let’s see how everything went in Stone County.
According to Stone County Clerk Cindy Elmore, Stone County had an even better turnout than expected.
“We had 2,883 people turnout to vote,” said Elmore. “The total was 11.88% turnout, which was kind of more than I expected. Usually it can run anywhere from 7-10%, it depends. But it was good. It was a real good day and a few more people turned out than I thought.”
In regards to mail-in/absentee voting, according to Elmore, approximately 254 ballots were mailed out for the April Municipal Election.
According to Elmore, there were no problems with this year’s municipal election and everything went well.
“It went fine. No problems. It’s pretty typical for an April election to be kind of slow,” said Elmore. “It was a very smooth election, I appreciate everybody that came out to vote.”
As of press time, the April Municipal Election is the last election for Stone County voters in 2021. Only if a special election is called in either August or November would there be another election.
However, at this time Elmore is unaware of anything that would warrant a special election later this year.
“None that I’m aware of...unless it is a special one that gets called,” said Elmore. “Other than that, hopefully we don’t have anymore (elections this year).”
Visit stonecountyclerk.com to see the official election results for Stone County’s April Municipal Election.
