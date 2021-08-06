The Missouri Department of Transportation announced a list of routes across Taney County that will be under maintenance starting the week of August 9.
According to a press release from MoDOT, the resurfacing project will begin August 9 causing lane closures and occasional traffic delays on various routes.
The routes impacted by the resurfacing project are:
Route MM between Missouri Route 76 in Mildred, to end of state maintenance
Route K between Missouri Route 76 in Kirbyville, to end of state maintenance
Route VV between Missouri Route 76 east of Kirbyville, to end of state maintenance, and
Route P between Missouri Route 265 south of Hollister, to end of state maintenance
Contractor crews plan to work during daytime hours to install a new asphalt driving surface and weather and/or construction delays could alter the schedule, the release stated.
Traffic impacts possible are one lane roads when laying asphalt, flaggers and pilot cars where crews are working.Work will only be during daytime hours, no signed detour, alternate routes should be sought, and signs and message boards will alert drivers of work zones.
The resurfacing project has a total cost of $615,525 and it’s planned completion is November 1, 2021, according to the press release. The prime contractor is Capital Paving and Construction from Columbia, MO.
For more information visit modot.org/southwest.
